The medical officers of health for districts across northern Ontario are waiting for more details from the province on whether the lockdown will be lifted for the region.

The two-week lockdown is scheduled to be over Jan. 9, while the rest of the province will continue to remain in the Grey Zone, following stricter regulations, until at least Jan 24.

But the number of active cases in northern Ontario has been continuing to increase.

As of Monday, there are 94 active cases in the five regions within northeastern Ontario.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the medical officer of health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury & Districts)

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the medical officer of health for Public Health Sudbury & Districts, says it's a balancing act between keeping people safe and having businesses and schools open.

"I absolutely support there being a careful balancing of these factors. I wouldn't say categorically that one way or the other - I think it really is an assessment over all of how the province is doing, but then how we are doing regionally," she said.

As of Monday, there are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in Sudbury-Manitoulin.

Based on the current numbers for the district, Sutcliffe says this area would be moved into a Yellow Zone, if the lockdown for northern Ontario ends Saturday.

"We will see what the trend is in a few days' time," says Dr. Jennifer Loo, Associate Medical Officer of Health for the Algoma District.

That district had 28 active cases as of Monday.

Loo says based on the number of cases they've seen since just after Christmas, Algoma would return to an Orange Zone.

"We have reported 27 cases since Dec. 31 with 150 contacts," she said.

"People tend not to realize the impact that their choices can have in just a couple days." Loo said in reference to how symptoms may take up to 48 hours to show after someone is infected with COVID-19.

She suspects many of the new cases are due to people gathering over the holiday season.

"Despite the recommendations and the rules during the province-wide shutdown there were people who chose to travel or to receive visitors from other areas, and there were people who chose to gather with people outside of their household," Loo said.

"If we did not have the provincial shutdown I certainly suspect the cases would have been a lot higher," Sutcliffe added.

Preparing for vaccine rollout

Health units across the province are preparing their respective immunization plans once the COVID-19 vaccine is available publicly.

"The province is having the difficult task now of having to distribute a relatively small number of doses to a massive population, trying to prioritize those who are most at-risk, in particular our older population who live in residences — long term care and retirement homes," Sutcliffe said.

"Our focus right now is making sure we are ready so that the moment we get vaccines the turnaround time is very short, so we can get it into people's arms according to the provincially established priorities."

Loo shares that eagerness for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"[Algoma health care partners] are all ready to work together to really put those doses in arms, first to our priority population and then later on this year to everyone who wants a vaccine," Loo said.

"People are ready to make 2021 a turning point."