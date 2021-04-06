North Bay city council says northern Ontario falling behind on COVID vaccine

North Bay city council is calling on the federal and provincial governments to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed fairly.

It says the Nipissing and Parry Sound districts are about a month and a half behind southern Ontario.

City councillor Tanya Vrebosch says it's tough to hear about tens of thousands of vials going unused in Toronto and Ottawa.

She says any extra vaccines should be sent to parts of the province that need to catch up, such as North Bay, where she says frustration is growing.

"They're very anxious and they're getting very angry and they're angry at our health unit and all they're doing is doing what they can. As soon as they get the vaccinations, they're putting them in the arms," said Vrebosch.

Vrebosch blames political friction between the provincial and federal governments for some of the confusion with the vaccine rollout.

"There's a lot of in-fighting between the federal and provincial governments and all we're saying is 'Give us a plan, let us know what it is and tell us what it is and stop announcing things and making us having to react,'" she told Tuesday night's virtual council meeting.

Vrebosch says she doesn't want to take vaccines away from COVID hotspots, but does think areas with an older population, such as northern Ontario, should be higher on the priority list.

Her father, North Bay city councillor Bill Vrebosch, says he feels like northerners are being treated like "second-class citizens" when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The motion calling for fair vaccine distribution passed unanimously.