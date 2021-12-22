Health units across northeastern Ontario are working to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the holidays.

While most will not offer clinics on Christmas Day, many health units are ramping up clinic offerings to meet demand for third doses.

The Porcupine Health Unit is offering an appointment-only clinic on Christmas Day at its Timmins office. The health unit will also host clinics at its offices in Timmins and Kapuskasing on Boxing Day. It said more clinic times will be posted as they become available.

The North Bay-Parry Sound District Health Unit said due to the "incredible uptake of COVID-19 third doses," it has partnered with the city to offer mass vaccination clinics at Memorial Gardens. The clinics will take place between Monday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 30 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Appointments need to be booked in advance.

"Without the effort and collaboration from all parties involved, we would not be able to open up the thousands of additional appointment times," Shannon Mantha, executive director of clinical services and chief nursing officer with the health unit said.

The Timiskaming Health Unit will resume vaccine clinics in New Liskeard and Kirkland Lake on Dec. 29. Those are by appointment only.

After Christmas, doses will be available for walk-ins at the clinic in Garson starting Dec. 27 through Public Health Sudbury and Districts. Additional clinics are scheduled throughout the district in December and throughout January.

Algoma Public Health has posted that its clinics are booked until the new year.

People can also check with local pharmacies or their primary care provider for COVID-19 vaccines.