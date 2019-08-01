The Chief Administrative Officer for Greater Sudbury says the the coronavirus has cost the city about $20 million in revenue.

Ed Archer says the city has been trying to get by with some government relief and by reducing expenditures, but the cost of supporting the homeless and vulnerable populations to minimize ithe spread of the virus has increased.

"I don't know if you can articulate that as a significant blow or if residents have to brace themselves," Archer said. "But this has certainly changed our service plans and necessarily it drives the discussion of how our services are funded and what truly is the need for public services in our community."

The city has seen a dramatic drop in revenue from recreation, transit and parking. Archer said, while personal protective equipment for Pioneer Manor has also been an added cost.

"There's potential for change, how much and where that change occurs is really up to council."

In the end, though, Archer said it will be up people in the city of Greater Sudbury to decide if they want to see increased taxes or a reduction or suspension in service levels to get the city out of its shortfall.

Those are policy choices each community will make - Ed Archer, CAO

"Some of our services are going to be adjusted in 2021, subject to council's budget deliberations, because we have to have a balanced budget every year," he said. "Where there's a downfall in revenue, we have to make up for it either through increased taxes or you have to adjust service levels."

That could mean that volunteer groups would take some responsibility for the delivery for some facets of a service, he said. Or, the city may just have to get used to lower levels of service.

"Those are policy choices that each community will make"

The provincial Financial Accountability Officer estimated in his report that the pandemic has cost northeastern Ontario about $124 million.