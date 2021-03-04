Expect longer waits at COVID testing centre, says Health Sciences North CEO

The head of Health Sciences North is asking people to be patient with longer than normal waits at its COVID-19 assessment centre.

In a tweet posted Wednesday night, hospital CEO Dominic Giroux said increased demand for testing following outbreaks at local schools has increased wait times at the centre.

Boards have closed two secondary and three elementary schools since February 25.

"Usually we expect to receive 200 requests per day for testing," Giroux posted. "This week we had almost 900 requests for Monday, alone."

To accommodate the increase, Giroux said the hospital increased staff at the site, as well as expanded the hours of testing.

This should allow for same or next-day testing for people booking ahead.

"Please be patient and kind with our staff," he posted. "We know getting booked for an appointment is important to you. It's also very important for us. Our staff are working extremely hard to book you in as fast as possible."

You can book testing online through Health Sciences North by clicking here.