The head of Sudbury's COVID-19 assessment centre says her team is now testing upward of 600 people a day — a huge jump from its original target of 24 people a day, about a year ago.

The assessment centre manager says there is no way the team could have predicted what was possible back then.

"And that was the original target, on March 13. When we opened we wanted to built up to 24 people a day," Nicole Sykes said.

"And then we opened a drive-thru in April at the other site, and I remember the milestone moment of the day we actually got 100 patients through."

Earlier this week, the centre managed to test 649 people in a single shift.

Sykes says she's very proud of a team that can test this many people while making sure all protocols are strictly followed.

"To do that and to make sure that we are very regimented in following the exact same process every time, so that it's safe and it's effective and efficient ... it is quite impressive to just stand and watch."

The past year has been unlike any other, she adds.

"It has been a year that has gone by faster than I can imagine, but has also been longer than I can imagine. So it's been a year of change — not just a changed job, [but] a changed group of colleagues."

Sudbury's drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre is located on Regent Street, in a former truck repair garage. (CBC)

The HSN drive-thru testing centre on Regent Street is located in an old transport truck repair facility — a massive garage with multiple lanes where people can drive from one side of the building to the other.

"It's a very different environment for health care to be operating in what effectively is a garage," Sykes said.

"So we come to work in our boots, get dusty from the concrete floor that we're working on. We use different personal protection equipment than we would typically use on, say, an inpatient setting. It is a very, very different place and feel than what we're all used to."

When people arrive to be tested, they drive their vehicles into the building, three vehicles at a time per lane. Some days they bring in six vehicles at a time.

"The people that come to the vehicle verify who you are and your name and date of birth and do the swab," she said.

"It's all very choreographed right down to where the garbage is placed, so that nothing touches anything it shouldn't."

There is a table in the middle of the garage where the lead nurse ensures "the right charts are ready for the right patient and the right swab goes into the right bag and it's labelled appropriately. When people come in, it's a very short visit and then they're on their way again."

Normally Sykes travels for her work, but the pandemic has kept her home, which is something she considers a benefit.

"These are not people that I would have otherwise worked with. So that's an incredible positive. You know, I've learned that my children are resilient, so that's an incredibly positive thing," Sykes said.

"Overall, this is an incredibly negative thing. This is a global pandemic that we're a year into. And we're tired. We're all tired. We're ready to get out the other end of this."