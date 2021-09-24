The Timiskaming Health Unit has one of the highest per capita COVID case rates in the province. The small region along highway eleven adjacent to the Quebec Border has a rate of 330 positive cases per 100-thousand

Mike Baker is the CEO of the Temiskaming hospital in New Liskeard. He says they recently had COVID patients in the intensive care unit which is a first since the pandemic began. Baker says he continues to be worried about what may happen.

A mandatory vaccination policy is taking effect and the hospital has put in place visitor restrictions.

"We allow only care partners who are designated by inpatients for those experiencing end of life, those who are going through obstetrical procedures or they're here for pediatric care And for our outpatients, only those with physical, cognitive or developmental issues that require a support person to safely attend their appointment will be allowed in the hospital as well."

Baker says the hospital has added beds in offices and other spaces to accommodate a surge of patients beyond its capacity.

"I'm concerned for our staff and for our community, for the amount of work that it's putting on our hospital inside the walls and of course, outside the walls."

Baker says he is talking with the provincial government to request additional human resources to help with the workload.

The hospital is also coming up with a plan B in case things get worse after the holidays.

"We would probably be looking at, where do we put patients, in hotels or things like that? I think that's the part we have to get to. It's a terribly inefficient mode of doing it, but once you get there, I guess you have to look at those as options for sure."

Sudbury-Manitoulin and the Algoma public health districts are also experiencing very high COVID case counts.