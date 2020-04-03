Sudbury health unit head says it's 'critically important' to practise pandemic safety measures
Spike in cases 'a really strong reminder when we're ill, stay home, get tested, wear a mask when we go out'
Sudbury's medical officer of health says the province may consider putting in tighter restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Since Friday, 33 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Sudbury district, and there are currently 48 active cases in the city.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts' Dr. Penny Sutcliffe says Sudbury is still in the green or prevent stage.
"However, if you look at the numbers, just based on the numbers over this past week, they're all pointing in the direction of going in the yellow area, meaning more restrictive measures," she said.
"Now having said that, that's a provincial decision, they'll be reviewing what's happening here, including the capacity of the public health system and the health care system to keep pace."
Late last week there were clusters of COVID-19 cases reported at McDonalds in Chelmsford, as well as new cases related to Cambrian College in Sudbury. And yesterday the city's health unit also warned of a confirmed case at Lasalle Secondary School. Two classrooms of students have been sent home to self-isolate.
The Sudbury numbers make up the bulk of the cases in northeastern Ontario.
"I can say there's no smoking gun. There's no one, big issue or incident that is explaining a lot of transmission in either household settings, such as small social settings," Sutcliffe said.
"There are no outbreak at McDonalds or Cambrian College or Lasalle secondary school. These are where cases have have been and the contacts have been followed up."
The rise in numbers in Sudbury is "a really strong reminder when we're ill, stay home, get tested, and wear a mask when we go out. This is critically important for all of us. Simple measures that that will prevent widespread community transmission," Sutcliffe noted.
Here's an up-to-date look at COVID-19 cases across northeastern Ontario.
Currently there four in the Porcupine Health District, 12 in the Algoma Health Unit district, and three in the North Bay Parry Sound health unit district.
