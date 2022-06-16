Sudbury health unit pauses COVID-19 risk index due to downward trend for illness

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is hitting pause on the COVID-19 risk index it launched last year.

The index looked at indicators including hospital admissions, active outbreaks and wastewater testing to give a risk level of COVID-19.

The risks were shown as low, medium, high and very high, along with indicators as to the level of precaution people should take to protect themselves from the virus.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the health unit's medical officer of health and chief executive oficer, said they made the tool "inactive" on Monday because the risk from COVID-19 has diminished.

"I think that the risk for severe illness has decreased over time and this is really thanks to the vaccinations that we've had," she said.

"We've got really good coverage for two doses and reasonable coverage for booster doses in our area."

Sutcliffe said the health unit recommends people at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 make sure they are up to date with their vaccinations and continue to wear masks in higher risk situations.

While the risk index is now inactive, Sutcliffe said the health unit continues to update its website three times a week with the latest reported cases and outbreaks in the region.

She added the COVID-19 risk index could resume if they detected a surge in cases or new variants of concern.