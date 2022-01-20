Dozens of northern Ontario restaurants would go under if snowmobilers didn't need to stop to eat, drink and warm up.

So not being able to welcome them inside due to COVID restrictions during this frigid season has been a challenge.

The Kenogami Bridge Inn near Kirkland Lake has served customers on its patio at minus 31 degrees.

"They eat really really quickly and then put their mitts on," said co-owner Jezabelle Mainville, adding that some tourists have called it a "unique northern experience."

"So I do think that people enjoy it. I hope they do."

The Halfway Haven lodge in the Algoma forest between Wawa and Chapleau says it has lost business this winter due to COVID restrictions. (Facebook)

Mainville, who has started serving takeout draft beer in mason jars, says some sledders are renting hotel rooms just so they can eat lunch out of the cold.

"It's not very comfortable at minus 25 to sit on the back of your sled and eat your soup," said Darrell Hoag, the general manager of the Halfway Haven.

The lodge in the midst of the Algoma wilderness halfway between Wawa and Chapleau has seen bookings drop along with the temperatures this winter and American riders, who account for 40 per cent of their business, are staying away because of the border uncertainty.

"I know more outfitters that are closing their doors or not reopening for the season than I do that opened for this season," said Hoag.

But he says the haven is the only gas stop in the area, so if they close, the entire trail network would as well.

"Honestly the ownership here has been socking money into a losing operation because we don't want to hurt the surrounding communities," he said.

The Fire House Bar and Grill in the Greater Sudbury community of Capreol set up 'dining pods' for visiting snowmobilers, but the plan was shut down by the health unit. (Facebook)

Hoag says tourism bailout programs so far have come with "a lot of qualifiers" and hopes the government doesn't forget about businesses like his post pandemic.

"I think the government is well aware that the tourism dollars that were appropriated have not hit the mark," he said.

"I'm not being negative about the politicians. I wouldn't want to be one right now."

The Windy Lake Motel and Restaurant, near Levack in the northern reaches of Greater Sudbury, says business is down 90 per cent this snowmobile season. (Facebook )

Amanda Linton, the owner of the Windy Lake Motel and Restaurant, near Levack in the northern reaches of Greater Sudbury, is pleased that she'll be able to welcome customers inside to eat for at least part of the snowmobile season.

"I'm getting like a tenth the business I would if I was open. How we do now basically sets us up for the rest of the year," she said.

"If we didn't have the motel, I don't know we would have survived."