Two new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury
Two people are self-isolating
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is announcing another two people in the Greater Sudbury area have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, the health unit says it's not known how they became infected, but they are self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, authorities will notify all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted, you are not considered a close contact.
The health unit is not releasing any other identifying information on the positive cases, including age, to maintain confidentiality.
These are cases number 97 and 98 in the district.
Overall, there are currently seven active cases of COVID-19 in northeastern Ontario, according to local health units.
A total of 12 people have died from COVID-19 in the northeast region.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.