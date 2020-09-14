Public Health Sudbury and Districts is announcing another two people in the Greater Sudbury area have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the health unit says it's not known how they became infected, but they are self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, authorities will notify all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted, you are not considered a close contact.

The health unit is not releasing any other identifying information on the positive cases, including age, to maintain confidentiality.

These are cases number 97 and 98 in the district.

Overall, there are currently seven active cases of COVID-19 in northeastern Ontario, according to local health units.

A total of 12 people have died from COVID-19 in the northeast region.