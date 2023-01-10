Three years after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, public health officials in northern Ontario say it's important we be prepared for the next pandemic.

Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, associate medical officer of health with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, said health-care workers and public health officials learned how to deal with a large-scale pandemic because of COVID-19.

One of those lessons, she said, is that those who faced challenges, including having a lower income, less education, precarious employment, or living in inadequate housing, fared worse than those who didn't.

"To be better prepared for the next pandemic, or emergency, we have to focus on strategies that increase resilience in individuals, communities and populations," Zimbalatti said.

Zimbalatti said the pandemic also taught public health officials about the dangers of misinformation and the need to counter it with information based in science and fact.

Dr. Glenn Corneil is the acting medical officer of health for the Timiskaming Health Unit. (Facebook/Timiskaming Health Unit)

Relief and concern

Dr. Glenn Corneil, the Timiskaming Health Unit's acting medical officer of health, said three years after the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, he feels a combination of relief and concern for the future.

"Relief that our acute care system didn't collapse, and I certainly marvel at the science of the vaccine rollout," he said.

"But then also concern that we maintain public health funding and that we are prepared for what's coming next, including a potential surge in COVID cases."

Corbeil said COVID-19 cases are currently under control in his region

"Right now we don't have any outbreaks in our high risk institutions," he said.

Dr. Imran Khan, with Public Health Sudbury and Districts, says the Sudbury area is currently at moderate COVID-19 risk. (Erik White/CBC )

Dr. Imran Khan, the director of sexual health, vaccine-preventable diseases and COVID vaccination at Public Health Sudbury and Districts, said the Sudbury region is currently at a moderate COVID-19 risk.

"Despite being through the acute phase of the pandemic, you know, we are moving towards recovery but COVID is still with us and will be with us for some time," he said.

Khan said the health unit has been able to resume a lot of its regular activities and is working to catch up on areas where it fell behind earlier in the pandemic, such as routine vaccinations.

"Public health needs to remain steadfast in ensuring that our workforce and local communities are prepared for future public health emergencies," he added.