Officials with Manitoulin Island's health centre expect COVID-19 numbers to rise.

Paula Fields, the Manitoulin Health Centre's chief executive officer, says as of Tuesday afternoon, there were 15 active COVID-cases on Manitoulin Island, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The bulk of the cases likely originated outside Public Health Sudbury & Districts catchment area, Fields said.

"Right now, it is our tourist season and we have a number of people coming and going on the island, which is also very concerning, possibly increasing our exposure and the cases that we have on the island so far," Fields said.

"In the cases that I'm aware of, it is people who have come from afar, southern Ontario, to visit locally, as well as some people leaving the island and going outside the district and then brought it back in."

The island has seen 51 cases during the entire pandemic

The cases are also spread out across the island – both east and west ends – and not confined to one area.

"I know there is a misconception out there that it is isolated to the one community where we had the first positive case but absolutely not," she said.

Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory has declared an outbreak and had nine cases in total as of Tuesday.

Fields is urging people to get tested at the hospital in Little Current and to get vaccinated.

She added that people need to take precautions as the small hospital could easily become overwhelmed if staff and nurses become sick.

"Much like most hospitals across the province, there is a nursing shortage," Fields said.

"So if our staff are exposed or off ill, that puts a risk to the hospital and its ability to staff and care for the community."

Currently, there are no admitted patients with COVID-19, she said.