Many hospitals in northeastern Ontario are loosening their visitor restrictions now that COVID-19 cases have started to drop, but a Timmins woman says those recent restrictions prevented her from being with her 90-year old best friend during her final days.

Ghislaine Raymond tried many times to visit her friend, Annaliese Pitt, during her eight week stay in Timmins District Hospital.

Pitt had been admitted for a bladder infection and a fever, but developed COVID-19 while in hospital.

"I tried visiting often, but I wasn't allowed to go in," Raymond said. Not even Pitt's family members were allowed in to see her because she was in quarantine on the COVID Unit.

"I used to pace and figure out a way that I could go in and see her."

Raymond says she was able to send her friend notes and care packages, and they spoke on the phone.

"She used to cry on the phone and beg me to get her out."

Raymond says she just wanted to reassure her friend that she wasn't alone.

Ghislaine Raymond says it was frustrating not being able to visit her friend in hospital. (Submitted by Ghislaine Raymond)

"The nurses went in with full gear, and I was willing to wear the full gear just to reassure her that I was still there for her," she said.

"When I finally did go, she just lit up on that last day that we got a chance to sit and talk together."

Raymond finally got to be with her friend on her final day of life. Pitt passed away June 12.

"I sat beside her and held her hand and the nurses were saying they couldn't get over how calm she was when I was there."

'I realized how much they need us there'

Now Raymond is reminding others about the need for family and friends to visit their aging loved ones in health care settings.

"They are like children, they fear being abandoned and the sense of abandonment is creating so much stress," she said."It changed me by the fact that I realize how much [the seniors] need us there."

Raymond and Pitt had been working together on a book about Pitt's life. 'A Living Nightmare' was published and Raymond presented it to her friend in hospital before she died.

"And now she's gone. She gave up, that's what I feel like."