COVID-19 long haulers in northern Ontario feeling better after months of fear and uncertainty
Researchers estimate as many as 40% of those infected with COVID-19 will have long-term symptoms
Kelli Nadeau can't run like she used to. And she still gets weird muscle pain from time to time.
But the 36-year-old North Bay woman feels she is mostly recovered after an 11-month illness she believes was the long-term form of COVID-19.
"Before it was so terrible it was just taking over my life," Nadeau said.
She never tested positive for COVID-19, but believes she contracted the virus on a trip to Las Vegas in March 2020.
For months, Nadeau struggled with brain fog, extreme fatigue and sore muscles, while doctors tried to figure out what she had.
She said claims of so-called "COVID long haulers" are now more accepted partly because of the sheer number of people with long-term symptoms 19 months into the pandemic.
"Now there's a lot more people. They're actually saying there could be up to 30 per cent of people who catch COVID could end up as long haulers in one way or another. I think it's actually getting more attention," says Nadeau.
While she's mostly recovered, Nadeau said the fear of the virus remains.
"When you experience something that's so out of your control and you're not sure if you're ever going to get better and all of the pain and all of the everything. Every time I hear someone sneeze and cough I worry I'm going to get sick again," she said.
"I'm really hoping that by the end of this year with all the vaccination that things can get back to normal again."
It took 15 months for the symptoms to subside for Lin Fay of Sudbury.
"That was the most scared I've been in my entire life," said the 58-year-old grandmother.
"I didn't think I was going to survive that."
Fay said she was seen by some 25 doctors over the last year and a half and her condition is now being recognized as long-term COVID-19.
Research is still in its early stages, but it's estimated that between five and 40 per cent of those infected with COVID-19 have long-term symptoms.
"I'm terrified of ever getting this COVID again. Even being vaccinated, it scares me. It scares me beyond belief, man." Fay says.
"I just want our lives to get back to normal."
