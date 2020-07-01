Sudbury's biggest soccer league is hoping there's enough time to salvage the 2020 season. But the city, and COVID-19, aren't playing ball.

On Friday, the city announced that a recent spike of COVID-19 cases forced them to delay the opening of several fields and arenas.

Soccer players signed up in soccer leagues are limited to practices on one field, the artificial turf at the James Jerome Sports Complex. Hockey players will now have to wait until August 10, at the earliest, to book ice time at the Countryside Arena, the city said in a press release Friday.

Joe Snofl, the president of the Greater Sudbury Soccer Club, said he trusts the region's health teams and city officials, but feels like league organizers have been kept in the dark.

Since the region entered Phase 3 reopening, Snofl has been trying to book more field time. He estimated more than 700 players could sign up for an abbreviated soccer season, but the city provided no information on which fields – if any – could be used.

That leaves parents, players, and league volunteers with plenty of questions, and no real answers.

Disappointing - Greater Sudbury Soccer Club president Joe Snofl on the city's response

"I really think [players] are going to be disappointed because they see other activities going on," Snofl said. "There's people boating on Ramsey where you know it's easy to keep socially distant."

"It's hard for adults to understand these days but it's even harder for kids," Snofl said. "The best thing I can do right now is give my staff, give our members as much information as they can."

But information from the city has been scarce, Snofl said.

"Disappointing" is how he describes it.

One thing Snofl wants to know is why field time – for all of the city's organized sports leagues – has been funnelled into one or two locations, when other cities in the Phase 3 reopening, like Timmins, North Bay and Sault Ste Marie, opened up bookings earlier, and added several more fields than Sudbury.

"I wonder if things were opened up already if that would have changed the decision," Snofl said.

"The fact that things weren't opened up yet, maybe allows [the city] to just kind of hit the pause button for a bit."

With summer winding down, Snofl said he's left wondering if this season ends up being a missed opportunity for kids.

"I'm also thinking what's next?" Snofl said. "We have an indoor bubble as soon as it starts getting cold, but I'm motivated to get more information on how much that's going to be available to us."

So far, he said, the city has been quiet on what the league can expect.

"I am frustrated by that," he said. "But I am hopeful and I'm looking to create more partnerships and sharing information with other sports groups in the north."

Hopefully, he said, there will be enough warm weather left for teams to hit the pitch.

"I do remember being young and wanting to play soccer all the time," Snofl said. "I just loved going to soccer practice and I loved playing the game."

"And I'm really feeling bad for the kids, but I'm hoping that whatever comes in the coming weeks and months that we'll be able to work with other sports organizations and the community and city to help kids get more active."