A business in Val Caron is going under before it even had time to get on its feet, and the owners are blaming the pandemic.

Five City, owned by Blair Greer and Denis Prevost, opened last fall. It's a tattoo studio during the day and a bar at night.

The business partners were just getting started when the pandemic hit in mid-March, forcing them to shut their doors.

Despite not having any customers, the bills kept piling up and they didn't qualify for any of the federal subsidies.

Adding to their problems, Greer said their landlord recently locked them out and served them with an eviction notice.

"We're not looking for a let go, we're just looking for a little bit of help, like, give us some time," Greer said. "There's nothing we could do in this predicament. We don't have any money, it's as simple as that."

Along with the $7000 monthly rent Greer estimates the two invested over $100,000 in renovating the location, including the addition of wheelchair accessible bathrooms and a DJ booth. That's money they won't ever recover, unless they can open their doors.

But the province has not given any indication when bars and tattoo shops can begin to work again.

"There's no money, Greer said. "We could hardly afford our personal bills. And now we might not even have homes because we've taken out second mortgages to get this place started."

Prevost and Greet estimate that they have invested over $100,000 to renovate and update the space. (Supplied by 5 City)

Prevost said since being locked out, they've been in touch with their utility companies and bank.

"We talked to hydro and gas and they were more than happy, they said 'don't worry we're not going to cut it off,'" Prevost said.

"They said 'when you guys reopen then we'll attack it and hold a system of how to pay that down.'"

They've also continued to pay for insurance, which was supposed to cover them in case of business interruptions.

"But apparently an epidemic doesn't count," Prevost said. "And we were coming back every four or five days just to check up on the place and, and then we showed up and we had a note taped to the door saying that we're evicted and they want to bring us to court and everything else."

"So I'd say I just don't understand it."

CBC reached out to Partners Real Estate Investment Trust, the company that manages the property.

A spokesperson responded by email saying the eviction had nothing to do with COVID-19, noting the tenant was in default on the rent before the pandemic.

Prevost says all past rent has been paid, and the company still has a security deposit worth $14,000 it has not returned.