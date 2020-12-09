École Nouveau Regard, an elementary school in Cochrane, will reopen today after closing earlier this week.

The French Catholic school had closed due to a probable case of COVID-19 with one of its students.

The Porcupine Health Unit and Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivières (CSCDGR) made the decision to allow officials to conduct an investigation into the outbreak.

Dr. Lianne Catton, the medical officer of the Porcupine Health Unit told reporters at a news briefing Tuesday, that probable cases of COVID-19 are met with the same abundance of caution and urgency as those which have been confirmed.

That investigation is complete and the board made the decision to reopen the school Wednesday.