Cochrane school reopens after COVID outbreak scare
École Nouveau Regard, an elementary school in Cochrane will reopen today after closing earlier this week.
Elementary school closed Monday after reported case of virus
École Nouveau Regard, an elementary school in Cochrane, will reopen today after closing earlier this week.
The French Catholic school had closed due to a probable case of COVID-19 with one of its students.
The Porcupine Health Unit and Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivières (CSCDGR) made the decision to allow officials to conduct an investigation into the outbreak.
Dr. Lianne Catton, the medical officer of the Porcupine Health Unit told reporters at a news briefing Tuesday, that probable cases of COVID-19 are met with the same abundance of caution and urgency as those which have been confirmed.
That investigation is complete and the board made the decision to reopen the school Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.