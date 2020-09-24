The chief of Moose Cree First Nation says an investigation has found three cases of COVID-19 in the community are not linked in any way.

Chief Mervin Cheechoo says the community's pandemic committee acted quickly enough to control the spread of the virus once it arrived.

A first case was diagnosed September 11.

Following a second case reported on September 18, chief and band council instituted a bylaw that contained a curfew for residents between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

A third, travel-related case was reported September 21.

As of September 24, the positive cases remain at three with contact tracing and testing continuing.

Cheechoo said that the community had allowed bigger gatherings of people prior to the positive cases, but he says they still moved more cautiously than the rest of Ontario

"Cases were going down (in Ontario) it felt like it would be a little safer," he said. "It's been a challenging six months for our community. We're a very social people and we even had reduced the number of people who could be at a funeral. Usually at a time like that, it's a community event."

Cheechoo said although Moose Factory Island is remote, it is not as isolated as other communities in the James Bay region. He said the the passenger rail service from Cochrane to neaby Mooseonee had been increasing in frequency, contrary to the wishes of First Nations.

"Back in June when the train re-opened, the Moose Cree, Mushkegowuk Chiefs and MoCreebec were all in favour of the train not re-opening," he said. "That was our position to the very end. But you know, ONR makes the final decision."

Cheechoo said the Mushkegowuk chiefs are again appealing to Ontario Northland to reduce passenger service in an effort to keep the virus out of the communities. He said they'll be talking to commercial airlines as well.

The three people who tested positive are in isolation in separate residences in the community and recovering, Cheechoo said, and one is in an unfinished alternate level of care facility as the community deals with overcrowding.

Limited access to health clinics

Access to health clinics in the community is also now being limited.

Yolaine Kirlew, who works with the Weeneebayko Health Authority, said now that three people have tested positive, they are taking precautions.

The Moosonee Health Centres in Fort Albany and Attawapiskat are open only to urgent care cases, Kirlew said.

People may call ahead to make an appointment.