Wait until fall for COVID-19 booster, Sudbury health unit says

As the country's national vaccine advisers outline their recommendations for COVD-19 boosters, Sudbury's health unit says waiting until fall for the next shot is the best bet to build an effective immune response.

Cindy Rocca, manager of the COVID-19 operations team with Public Health Sudbury and Districts, said there are several benefits to delaying the booster until fall.

"If you come in and get a booster dose now, it may result in the next dose being administered in the middle of respiratory season or at the tail end of it with waning immunity," Rocca said.

"We really want individuals to come in before the start of respiratory season to get that quick boost of immunity to get them through the time where we know the respiratory viruses will be at their peak circulation."

The next round of vaccines will likely be monovalent — meaning they will specifically target the Omicron family of sub-lineages that are still circulating globally, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said Tuesday.

Federal figures show the vast majority of Canadians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, with more than 80 per cent of the population completing their primary shots.

But interest in getting additional shots has dropped over time — with less than six per cent of Canadians receiving a booster dose, or completing their primary series, within the last six months.

That's why the federal health authorities, along with the province, are suggesting people roll up their sleeves to get the jab.

Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine was among those being offered by health-care workers at a vaccination site in Brampton, Ont., on Oct. 11, 2022. (Turgut Yeter/CBC)

"It's anticipated that in the fall there will be a new COVID-19 formulation that will specifically target the subvariant that's circulating across the globe right now," Rocca said.

"That's anticipated to be the XBB variant or formulation, but currently Health Canada has no approved vaccines to offer this. But I do understand that several of the manufacturers of COVID vaccines are in the process of seeking approval."

Individuals can choose to receive their booster dose before the fall based on their own health status and personal situation, the health unit said in a press release.

"Before booking an appointment for your booster dose, please speak to your health care provider to determine if you should get your booster dose sooner than this fall."

Risk index paused in April

In April, Public Health Sudbury and Districts hit pause on the COVID-19 risk index that it launched in 2022.

The index looked at indicators including hospital admissions, active outbreaks and wastewater testing to give a risk level of COVID-19.

The risks were shown as low, medium, high and very high, along with indicators as to the level of precaution people should take to protect themselves from the virus.

At the time, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the health unit's medical officer of health and chief executive officer, said they made the tool "inactive" because the risk from COVID-19 had diminished.