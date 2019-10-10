Scientists in Sudbury have received money to help them test for COVID-19 in wastewater.

The research project now has $50,000 to buy a small sequencer that can fit in the palm of the hand — and will give out results in just a few hours.

Gustavo Ybazeta, who works with the Health Sciences North Research Institute in Sudbury, says the information collected can help determine if there are hot spots in the city that we don't know about.

Ybazeta says, in that case, they can alert others. "[Like saying], hey guys, you will need to pay attention to this particular area ... where we are seeing more particles of the virus."

And it may help give city leaders clues about levels of the virus, and any re-opening or lock down measures that are under consideration.

The equipment is so easily transportable that researchers "can move it anywhere, [like] farther in the north, in places where it is difficult access for normal technologies or methodologies," he said.

Ybazeta says the sequencer should take 4 to 6 hours to get a result.