First COVID-19 variant may already be in Sudbury, health unit says
Individual 'is doing well and has a history of international travel'
A possible case of a more highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 may be in the Sudbury area.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reports it was notified of the case on Sunday by Public Health Ontario. It says more testing is underway to confirm the finding and identify the variant. Results are expected in the next few days.
The individual "is doing well and has a history of international travel which requires a 14-day quarantine period following return to Canada," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health.
"This has given us time to identify the possible variant and ensure it is not spread. The rate at which these new variants spread is ... alarming as we have seen in other areas of the province and parts of the world. We need to do everything in our power to slow to the spread for as long as we can."
Sudbury's health unit has been taking part in a province-wide program to test for variants.
They forward COVID-19 test samples that meet criteria established by Public Health Ontario Laboratory Services.
Those samples are screened for variants, using a two-part test, the health unit says.
"An initial test looks for a mutation and if positive, there is a high probability that the mutations are of a variant of concern. The second part of the test is a whole genome sequencing test to determine the exact COVID-19 variant."
The health unit notes that COVID-19 variants have been shown to be highly transmittable, and with the ability to spread more quickly in people, "it's more critical than ever to continue to follow public health measures."
