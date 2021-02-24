2 Sudbury schools closed after variant COVID-19 cases confirmed
Health unit calls the closures of two New Sudbury schools a 'precautionary measure'
Public Health Sudbury and Districts says two Sudbury schools have been dismissed after COVID-19 cases that screened positive for variants of concern were detected.
Two cases have been reported at Cyril Varney Public School and three cases are confirmed at Lasalle Secondary School.
The health unit says the move is a "precautionary measure."
"At this time, there is no evidence that the virus was acquired or spread within the school communities, therefore no outbreak has been declared in association with these cases," the health unit said.
"Public Health continues to investigate and monitor the situation."
Elementary students who travelled on the N100 afternoon bus route from Feb. 16 to 18 are also advised to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.
Classes are being offered remotely for students at both schools. The schools are expected to be closed until March 5.
