The COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11 could be available in Greater Sudbury as early as Thursday, said Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the health unit's medical officer of health, said parents can start booking appointments for their children on Tuesday through the province's online portal , or by calling the health unit directly.

"We are very excited about this approval and are ready to launch this week," Sutcliffe said.

Health Canada approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged five to 11 on Nov. 19. The vaccine is identical to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for adults, except the dose is smaller -- about one-third the size.

Sutcliffe said the health unit has been planning for that approval for quite some time, and will partner with schools, pharmacies and community organizations to help deliver the vaccine.

"We will have information sessions that we're organizing locally, virtually, to make sure that people have the information they need," she said.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the medical officer of health with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury and District)

Sutcliffe added the health unit will take extra steps to make the vaccination clinics child-friendly. They will ensure there is space for parents to accompany their children as they get vaccinated, and will have videos, where possible, to distract children while they wait after they are vaccinated.

The Porcupine Health Unit also expects to have children's vaccines available as early as Thursday or Friday.

"We're very pleased to have this approval ready and to start moving with vaccinating this really important group that we're starting to see an increase in cases in," said Dr. Lianne Catton, the Porcupine Health Unit's medical officer of health.

Catton said they have also worked closely with community partners, including remote First Nations communities in the district, to help deliver the vaccine.

Like Public Health Sudbury and Districts, Catton said her health unit plans to make the vaccination clinics more family-friendly.

"We've been working with a community youth working group, with many partners who are involved in child behavior, child mental health, child development and just really will create familiar faces for youth and families and children across the region," she said.

Catton said the vaccination clinics will include "family pods" to offer a bit more privacy while younger children get their shots.

As in Sudbury, and anywhere else in Ontario, families in the Porcupine district can book their appointments online, starting Tuesday morning.