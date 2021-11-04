A number of people in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts area are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, the health unit said.

The health unit's update follows the province's announcement it would broaden eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots.

As of Nov. 6, Ontarians ages 70 and up who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago, can books appointments for their booster — but Sudbury's health unit is allowing people to start booking sooner.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis adults, including non-Indigenous household members, who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago also qualify for a booster shot.

As do health-care workers who received their second shot six months ago, and anyone who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least six months ago.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is allowing people ages 80 and up to start booking by phone as of Nov. 4. Other elligible individuals can start booking by phone on Friday, Nov. 5. People can start booking online through the province's booking portal on Nov. 6. Those eligible can also book appointments at certain pharmacies, and can attend walk-in clinics starting Nov. 4.