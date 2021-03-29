Biff Pilon says he's relieved he'll soon receive his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the 75-year-old is among seniors in Sudbury, Ont., who are frustrated by the "long and annoying" booking process, despite being eligible.

Pilon began calling Saturday morning to book an appointment, the first day those 75 and older were invited to sign on by Public Health Sudbury and Districts. After not being able to get through in the morning, Pilon took a break and tried again in the afternoon.

"When I finally got through, the lady asked me where I was calling from, I said, 'Sudbury,' and then I was told, 'Oh sorry, we've already filled up the venue at Countryside [arena] for the vaccines on the first of April. Could you please call back some other time in order to book your appointment.'"

Pilon said he wasn't asked to provide his contact information to be added to a list for the next vaccine clinic. However, the next day, a friend called again on his behalf and was able to book an appointment for him.

"I'm feeling relieved, but it should have never been an issue in the first place. And I feel fortunate, but I feel bad for those who still have not gotten an appointment who have underlying conditions."

'I was astounded'

Other seniors said they also were unsuccessful in their first booking attempts.

Jean Lane said she was in the process of getting an appointment on Sunday morning, when the operator told her he was getting "'live information that we don't have enough doses for that clinic, we'll have to cancel that appointment, and you'll have to call back another day.' I was astounded because it was early in the morning on only the second day of eligibility."

Kevin Shanahan, 76, said he was also told the health unit had run out of vaccines when he called Sunday morning, after he couldn't get through by phone Saturday.

Shanahan lost a lung to cancer nearly two decades ago, and has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"I've got to be a little on the careful side, so the sooner I would get that vaccine, the better it would make me feel."

Kevin Shanahan said he's relieved to have an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination appointment, but the booking process was frustrating. (Submitted by Kevin Shanahan)

Shanahan said he wasn't added to a wait list, but his persistence paid off. He called back later in the day and reached the same operator, who told him the health unit had received more vaccines, so he was booked for an appointment.

Shanahan said he "got lucky," but worries others might not have called back.

"Some people give up. Like how many people out there just gave up and they just live with the circumstances?"

Response from health unit

No one from Public Health Sudbury and Districts was available for an interview. But in a statement to CBC, the health unit said it is continuing to make changes to improve the call centre's capacity.

It also said it books appointments for only the exact number of vaccines it has available for upcoming clinics, and once a clinic is full, people would be scheduled for other clinics.

Jean Lane now has a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, but said the booking process wasn't as smooth as she'd hoped. (Submitted by Jean Lane)

Lane said she was not told about being added to a wait list and was asked to call back. However, she said on Monday afternoon she got a call from public health and was scheduled for an appointment next week.

She said she's happy, but hopes the process will be smoother for others.

"If it were somebody other than me, somebody for example who had a language problem or an understanding problem, or even limited cellphone time, any of those issues, I could see a person like that being confused and/or giving up. And that is a real problem," said Lane.

"I really hope that this is corrected as soon as possible so that it becomes a smooth process for everybody."