COVID-19 case prompts Timmins school to isolate class
One class from a Timmins school is in isolation due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Impacted school is Louis-Rhéaume Catholic Elementary School
Conseil Scolaire Catholique de District des Grande Rivières says the impacted school is Louis-Rhéaume elementary school. The board did not specify which class or grade is affected.
The school remains open.
This is the first school in northeastern Ontario to get a COVID-19 case.
