COVID-19 claims life of man in his 80s at Timmins hospital
Death the fifth attributed to coronavirus in northeastern Ontario
The Porcupine Health Unit reports that COVID-19 has claimed another life in Timmins.
Tuesday night, medical officer of health Dr. Lianne Catton announced a man in his 80s has died.
"It is with extreme sadness that we are announcing another tragic loss related to COVID-19," Catton said in a Facebook statement.
The health unit says the man was identified during the investigation of the initial COVID-19 outbreak at the Timmins and District Hospital. He tested positive on April 22.
This is the fourth death due to COVID-19 in the Porcupine Health Unit area and the fifth in northeastern Ontario.
