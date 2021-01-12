First COVID-19 death in Timiskaming Health Unit region is an 80-year-old man, officials say

The death of a senior citizen related to COVID-19 is being marked by the Timiskaming Health Unit as the first in its catchment area.

The health unit says the 80-year-old man was transferred to Health Sciences North in Sudbury on Jan. 8 and passed away there on Monday night. They say his case was not related to a long-term care outbreak. No other details were released.

"On behalf of all of us at THU, I would like to extend our most sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones," said Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health and CEO, in a release.

"I am sorry that we have such a tragic reminder of how dangerous COVID-19 is and how important it is that we all follow public health measures. We need everyone to make the safest choices at the individual level to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable."

The news comes on the heels of the province issuing stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 models show Ontario is at "dangerous point".