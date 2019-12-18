If you have a runny nose or other COVID-19 symptoms that can't be explained by any other condition, testing is in order.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts head Penny Sutcliffe says the advice can be frustrating for those trying to get back to work and school.

"Particularly if there are wait times to get tested, and the inconvenience or challenges that that causes," she said.

"But those are the current guidelines so that we keep COVID-19 out of our schools. The best way to keep it out of our schools is to keep it out of our communities ... so all of those good behaviours that we've been developing over the last while, we need to keep up."

For students experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, Sutcliffe says there is an online screening tool that students and parents can use, in addition to staying at home.

Sutcliffe says — so far — no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at school sites in the health unit's catchment area.

The health unit reported a new case in the region Monday morning, bringing its total to 105 since the pandemic began. The most recent case is related to travel, and is currently one of four active cases in Sudbury at the present time. There are 12 active cases of COVID-19 in northeastern Ontario: three in Moose Factory, two in Timmins, two in Algoma and one in North Bay.

The province reported an additional 700 cases of the respiratory infection on Monday, the most on a single day since the outbreak began in late January.