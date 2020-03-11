First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Sudbury
Public health Sudbury says the patient had attended the PDAC conference in Toronto a few days earlier
Sudbury has its first positive case of COVID-19.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts confirms that a man in his 50s presented himself to the emergency department at Health Sciences North on Saturday.
The health unit says all the proper precautions were taken and procedure standards followed, including infection control, testing and assessment.
The man is now in self-isolation at home.
During the investigation, Public Health Sudbury & Districts discovered the man had attended the Prospectors, Developers Association of Canada (P-DAC) conference on March 2 and 3 in Toronto.
"Having a confirmed case in our area is not unexpected given the transmission of this virus around the world," medical officer of health Dr Penny Sutcliffe said.
"Although this is concerning, as a community and as a health system, we have been preparing for COVID-19. Our focus is on breaking the chain of transmission to limit the spread of infection and as a precautionary measure, we are asking those who attended PDAC 2020 to monitor for symptoms for 14 days."
The health unit says at this time the virus is not circulating locally.
