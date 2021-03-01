A number of schools in Sudbury have been "dismissed" by public health officials due to COVID-19 cases.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts says all students and staff at both Jean Hanson Public School and Algonquin Public School have been sent home. Everyone is being advised to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

The health unit declared outbreaks at both schools over the weekend. According to the province, an outbreak is declared in a school when "two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14 day period."

"With additional cases reported this week, public health has determined there is potential widespread COVID-19 infection among the school communities," the health unit stated in a release.

"Broader testing of the school communities will assist with additional case finding."

The Rainbow District School Board says in-person learning has also been cancelled at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School as the board "assesses the impact of COVID-19." According to the board's website, there is one active COVID-19 case in that school.

Conseil Scolaire Catholique du Nouvel-Ontario says after one case was found at École Alliance St-Joseph in Chelmsford, the school has been closed.

"To support students in their learning, kindergarten to grade 8 students … will be able to pursue their learning at home in a virtual format until their return to the classroom," the board said.

All the schools are expected to be closed until March 15.