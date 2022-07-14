COVID-19 risk moderate in Sudbury and Districts as 7th wave starts

Public Health Sudbury and Districts' COVID-19 Risk Index has increased from low to moderate as the region starts the seventh wave of the pandemic.

Medical officer of health Dr. Penny Sutcilffe said the seventh wave of the virus has been slower to get started in northern Ontario, compared to other parts of the province.

But cases have gone up slowly.

The index tracks a number of different indicators, such as outbreaks and COVID-19 hospitalizations, to determine the public's risk.

As of July 12, the seven-day per cent positivity rate was at a moderate level, at 9.5 per cent.

On July 11 – the last date with available data – Sudbury's Health Sciences North hospital had 23 COVID-19 patients and 43 past-positive patients, who had the virus but no longer test positive. None were admitted to the intensive care unit.

On Wednesday Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said all adults in the province can now get their second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if they want.

Sutcliffe said the Sudbury health unit has enough vaccine supply to accommodate anyone who wants a shot.

But she said there are 78,000 people in the region over the age of 12, who haven't gotten their second or third doses of the vaccine.

"So although the messaging yesterday was about the second booster dose, we have a lot of people who are still unprotected in our area, 78,000 at least, who are not yet protected," she said.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury and Districts, says there are 78,000 people in the region ages 12 and up who haven't had their second or third COVID-19 vaccine doses. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury and Districts)

Sutcliffe said it's up to individuals to assess their risk and decide whether or not they want to get a second booster dose.

"So really assessing, for example, when did I have my first booster? Has it been longer than six months?" she said.

"For example, seven months ago I had my first booster. So I'm going to consider, in fact I've decided to get my second booster."

Porcupine Health Unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Lianne Catton, said her region has also seen higher COVID-19 positivity rates over the last couple of weeks.

"We do expect to see more demand (for vaccines)," Catton said.

"So we'll definitely be monitoring our clinics closely to see where the demand goes and what types of things we can do to ensure that we have availability for those who are eligible and interested in getting a booster dose or anyone who hasn't had their third dose, or first, or second at this point."

Catton said she hopes current vaccination rates will help with the seventh, and added people should continue to take steps to protect others, such as staying home when they are sick.