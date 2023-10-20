COVID-19 activity on the rise in Sudbury, Ont., says health unit

The rate of COVID-19 activity is increasing in Greater Sudbury, according to the district's health unit.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts has a new respiratory illness surveillance dashboard that tracks information about COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) . It includes case activity, hospital activity, outbreak activity and wastewater activity.

As of Oct. 14, COVID-19 case activity was considered very high, with a per cent positivity rate of 16.6 per cent.

The health unit reported there were 32 new COVID-19 hospital admissions that week. Outbreak activity, for all respiratory illnesses, and wastewater activity were listed as high in the dashboard.

Afzaa Rajabali, a health promoter with Public Health Sudbury and Districts' control and infectious diseases team, said the dashboard is meant to help people make informed decisions about their health.

"Using personal protective measures is the best way to protect yourself," said Rajabali.

"These include vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza, wearing a well-fitted mask, covering your cough, practicing physical distancing, hand washing and self screening for symptoms."

Rajabali said an updated COVID-19 vaccine, which protects against the Omicron XBB subvariant, is currently available in the region.