More than 70 retailers in northeastern Ontario will distribute free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to their customers in the coming days and weeks.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced Wednesday the province would distribute 5.5 million rapid tests per week to grocery stores and pharmacies across over an eight-week period.

"In total, the province is making 44 million rapid tests available to the general public at no cost to them over eight weeks to ensure Ontarians have tests available when they need them." Elliott said during a press conference.

Last December, the province distributed rapid antigen test kits to LCBO locations, but quickly ran out.

"Last time, it was a total of two million tests that were taken from the shelves very, very quickly," Elliott said. "Now we have 5.5 million tests per week that are available to people."

The participating retailers this time include Costco, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Food Basics, Rexall, Sobeys, Walmart and some smaller, locally owned pharmacies.

The province's website lists retailers by community that will receive tests in the coming days.

In Greater Sudbury, more than 30 grocery stores and pharmacies have made the list.

Elliott said it would be up to retailers to decide how they will distribute the tests.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province will distribute 5.5 million COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per week to retailers. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Kareem Mor, a pharmacist at the Elgin Street Pharmacy in Sudbury, said they expect a shipment of around 300 testing kits, with five tests each, by Thursday.

Mor said they will distribute one kit per customer on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stephanie Bonk, a spokesperson for Metro and Food Basics, said they will receive 200,000 rapid antigen test kits per week for their grocery stores across Ontario.

"Those interested in receiving a free rapid antigen test kit for their household can ask in the store at the customer service counter, while supply lasts," Bonk said in an email to CBC News.

"There will be signage to indicate whether or not the tests are in stock."

Bonk added they will try to distribute the tests evenly across their stores.

Loblaw Companies Limited, which operates Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and Shoppers Drug Mart locations across northeastern Ontario, said it will also distribute tests on a first-come, first-served basis.

Loblaw's grocery stores and pharmacies will limit families to one test kit each, and will have signage to indicate whether or not they have the tests in stock.

Increasing access

Justin Bates, chief executive officer of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, said he welcomed any changes to get more testing kits in people's hands.

"Any time we can play a role in increasing access and getting more people, the opportunities to use this tool, I think, is a good thing," he said.

Bates said he believes demand for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits will remain high, although he added pharmacies that have opted to distribute the kits have the resources to manage that demand.

"I think you're going to see more of this become a consumer product with the approved self-testing kits that will be widely distributed and manufactured," Bates said.

"So this may be an interim step in terms of getting as many out as possible before it opens up even more."