The head of the Ontario Prospectors Association says it is an uncertain time for his industry due to COVID-19.

Garry Clark says right now, prospectors and junior mining companies are trying to get a sense of what the upcoming prospecting season could look like.

The industry is required to spend a specified amount of money per mining claim, per year, in order to keep those claims in good standing.

"Obviously there's not a lot of work going on now because it's breakup but we don't know where we're going for the summer either," he said.

"So we're trying to get a sense of where we are. What about the status of mining claims that people might have already staked? Is there any concern with getting an extension on those?"

Clark says he's been in talks with the provincial government on the issue, including whether extensions of time could be granted on current existing mining claims.

He says they're working to figure out if those extensions could be granted under current legislation.

"We don't think [legislation] will have to be amended," he said.

"The problem with legislation is to do that, the house has to sit again. Obviously, the house isn't sitting right now and won't sit soon. And if it does sit, there will be some fairly high priority things that will need to be done."

Clark says so far, the province has been receptive on the issue.

The Ontario Prospectors and Developers Association's Garry Clark. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

"It's not just for the prospectors but also for the junior exploration companies because we're in uncharted territory," he said.

"We don't know where we are. We don't know how we're going to get through it but we want to make sure people are protected."

He adds prospectors are also concerned about working later this year if the current situation involving COVID-19 continues.

"It's not the person with the mule anyone," he said.

"You're out there and you're usually staying in a hotel room … or you're out with someone else."