A Sudbury pharmacist says the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting her and her staff to change how care is delivered.

Catherine Nolan owns two Shoppers Drug Marts in Sudbury. She says they've been working to get people their medication in a timely manner and avoid waiting in the store. Nolan says they've been providing free delivery service and asking those who are coming in to get their prescriptions to wait until they are filled.

Nolan adds once people are in the store to get their medication, pharmacists are getting asked more questions about acute care.

"We're helping people, directing them to resources where they can go if they're needing help to find care," she said.

She says the questions vary from advice on getting a prescription refilled while other issues include a suggestion on where to get help, such as a local clinic.

Nolan says she's also noticed a lot of mental health issues are being raised.

"I think every Canadian is under a lot of stress," she said.

"Two in three Canadians are experiencing really high levels of stress and anxiety. One in ten say they have found it difficult to function."

Catherine Nolan is a pharmacist based in Sudbury. (Wendy Bird/CBC)

She says her pharmacy is offering an online stress management program.

"We've been really trying to help patients," she said.

As for how her pharmacy will operate once the pandemic is over, Nolan says that's hard to predict but adds patient care will always be the focus.

"With the pandemic, there's a lot of unknowns," she said.

"We do a lot for our patients and we do a lot for the healthcare system that maybe our patients didn't recognize previously."