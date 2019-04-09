The head of Sudbury's hospital says he's worried about the rising number of COVID-19 cases that involve variants of concern.

Dominic Giroux says there are currently 13 patients with the virus admitted to Health Sciences North with — six of whom are in the ICU.

Early in the pandemic, most COVID patients were elderly, but Giroux says these days COVID-19 patients in the ICU are in their 50s.

"In addition, we're seeing more patients in the ICU where a ventilator is not sufficient anymore, and who now require a live support machine for patients whose lungs are so damaged by the infection," he told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

Health Sciences North CEO Dominic Giroux.

Offered at only a handful of Ontario hospital sites, ECMO machines provides a form of life support that uses a pump to circulate blood through a machine that replaces the work of someone's lungs and, in some cases, their heart.

The machine removes carbon dioxide, then sends oxygen-filled blood back into the bloodstream, giving damaged lungs a chance to rest and recover.

Patients who qualify for the treatment are usually under 65 and have few pre-existing health conditions, ensuring they have the best shot at surviving.

Giroux says so far, patients from southern Ontario have not been moved into the Sudbury hospital, but says they have the ability to accept patients from outside of the region.

Staff would have to be moved within the hospital to look after those patients, however.

Morning North 8:39 Rising number of COVID patients in intensive care at Sudbury hospital An update from Health Sciences North CEO Dominic Giroux, three weeks into the latest coronavirus outbreak in Sudbury. 8:39

In a news release sent out today, HSN is asking everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

"Stay home except for essential reasons. Do not travel to other parts of the province. Only gather with members of your own household. Wear a mask, practice physical distancing and wash your hands often."

HSN's COVID-19 Assessment Centre remains open for testing during the long weekend. People can make online requests for an appointment or phone 705-671-7373 to request a testing appointment.