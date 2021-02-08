A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, after a hospital employee and patient tested positive for the virus.

The hospital says the outbreak is on hallways J and K on the 6th floor of the South Tower of the Ramsey Lake Health Centre.

The province defines a COVID-19 outbreak in a hospital as two or more lab confirmed cases involving patients or staff where "both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital."

Public Health Sudbury and Districts says the outbreak is contained, adding there is no evidence of ongoing transmission.

"The need to protect our healthcare system is absolutely critical," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health.

"To do this, Public Health remains hard at work to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community and our healthcare system. At the same time, everyone must also continue to do their part and continue to take public health measures seriously."

The hospital remains open and clinics and procedures are continuing as scheduled, but access to the affected unit is restricted.