The Porcupine Health Unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Extendicare Timmins.

The health unit says the positive case was found as part of its enhanced surveillance initiative to do COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities.

The person who tested positive was a female worker in her 20s who didn't have any symptoms. The health unit says she contracted the virus through community exposure and is currently self-isolating.

No other staff members or residents at the home tested positive for the virus.

The health unit says all infection prevention measures have been followed.