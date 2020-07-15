COVID-19 outbreak declared at Extendicare Timmins
The Porcupine Health Unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Extendicare Timmins.
1 staff member without symptoms tested positive under enhanced COVID-19 surveillance
The Porcupine Health Unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Extendicare Timmins.
The health unit says the positive case was found as part of its enhanced surveillance initiative to do COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities.
The person who tested positive was a female worker in her 20s who didn't have any symptoms. The health unit says she contracted the virus through community exposure and is currently self-isolating.
No other staff members or residents at the home tested positive for the virus.
The health unit says all infection prevention measures have been followed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.