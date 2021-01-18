Public Health Sudbury and Districts says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Ecole St-Denis after two people tested positive.

Parents and caregivers are being contacted with more information and public health advice. The health unit says it is working closely with the elementary school to monitor the outbreak and work to further limit the spread of the virus.

Several classes are impacted including Pre-Kindergarten/Kindergarten B, Pre-Kindergarten/Kindergarten C, Grade 2A, Grade 2B, Grade 3 A and the morning elementary bus route L-800.

The school says those classes are dismissed until Jan. 29. The school and daycare inside are closed Monday, Jan 18.

The health unit says an outbreak is declared when "two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other."

A person associated with R.M Moore Public School in Sault Ste Marie has also tested positive for the virus.

Algoma Public Health has investigated and notified anybody considered to be a close contact.

There have now been 11 schools in northeastern Ontario to see COVID-19 cases since students went back to class in September, but none of them have had to be shutdown.