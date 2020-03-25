COVID-19 by the numbers in northeastern Ontario

Health officials continue to update the public on information about the COVID-19 pandemic as cases continue to be confirmed in northeastern Ontario.

As of March 25, here is a list of where the confirmed cases are in northeastern Ontario:

Public Health Sudbury & Districts: 6

Porcupine Health Unit: 6

Timiskaming Health Unit: 1

Algoma Health Unit: 1

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit: 0

You can see what's affected in your community by the COVID-19 pandemic here.

You can read more details about those cases below, including information from a variety of health units covering a number of communities including Sudbury, Timmins, the Temiskaming-region, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay.

First confirmed case: A man in his 50s tested positive after attending the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto. The health unit says he recovered at home in self-isolation.

Second confirmed case: A woman in her 60s tested positive after being in close contact with the first confirmed case in the Sudbury-area. Health officials say she recovered at home in self-isolation and didn't require hospitalization.

Third confirmed case: Health officials say a woman in her 40s tested positive after international travel. She travelled from Geneva to Montreal. From there, she travelled to Toronto and then to Sudbury.

Fourth confirmed case: After returning from Florida, a woman in her 70s tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say she is recovering at home in self-isolation.

Fifth confirmed case: The fifth case in Sudbury is a male in his 20s. He is a close contact of a confirmed case elsewhere in Ontario. He was assessed and tested on March 21st. He's been discharged home to begin self-isolation.

Sixth confirmed case:The sixth case in Sudbury is a man in his 30s. He is a close contact of a confirmed case elsewhere in Ontario. He was assessed and tested on March 21st. He's been discharged home to begin self-isolation.

First confirmed case: A man in his 50s tested positive after international travel. Officials say he's at home recovering in self-isolation.

Second and third confirmed cases: A man and a woman, both in their 50s, tested positive. Health officials say they were in close contact with one another. Neither had travelled internationally. The woman was admitted to hospital while the man was released to recover at home in self-isolation.

Fourth confirmed case: The health unit says a man in his 70s tested positive after returning from Texas. After testing positive, he was sent home to recover in self-isolation.

Fifth confirmed case: A woman in her 40s has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Timmins. The health unit believes the case is linked to international travel but has no concerns about links to others on any flights.The individual remains in self-isolation at home.

Sixth confirmed case: A women in her 50s in Cochrane, and the first case to be diagnosed in the Porcupine Health Unit catchment area outside of Timmins. It's believed the case is linked to international travel and contact with another case under investigation by the health unit. She is currently in Lady Minto hospital in Cochrane.

First confirmed case: A man in his 30s tested positive after being in close contact with another confirmed case, while outside the region. Officials have not said where the man was when he contracted the virus. He's at home recovering in self-isolation.

First confirmed case: A woman in her 50s tested positive after international travel. She landed at the Chippewa County Airport in Michigan and drove back to Ontario. After testing positive, she was sent home to recover in self-isolation.

No cases