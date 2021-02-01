Cluster of COVID-19 deaths reported in northeast seniors homes

Health officials across northeastern Ontario say work continues to try and curb the spread of COVID-19 and deal with several outbreaks.

Over the weekend, five people across the region died from COVID-19 — three of whom were residents at Extendicare Kapuskasing.

Sunday evening Extendicare Kapuskasing reported there were 33 active cases among residents and 14 active cases among its care team. All affected staff are isolating at home until cleared by public health to return to work.

In Sudbury, one resident of Finlandia succumbed to the virus, as did another resident at Amberwood Suites. Meanwhile, a new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Chartwell Southwind Retirement Home.

Currently, there are 197 active COVID-19 cases in northeastern Ontario.