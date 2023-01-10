COVID-19 infection rates low in the northeast, but expected to rise this fall say health units

COVID-19 infection rates remain low in northeastern Ontario, but are expected to increase in the fall and winter, according to two medical officers of health.

"We're starting to see cases trending upwards with some outbreaks also in a number of facilities," said Public Health Sudbury and Districts medical officer of health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe.

"And the per cent positivity of tests is also trending upwards."

Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, medical officer of health with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, said infection rates are also low in that region, but added there isn't a lot of testing.

Data in both health units is based on outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care facilities, and on wastewater testing.

Sutcliffe said there are currently five COVID-19 outbreaks in the Sudbury area. One is in an acute care setting, three are in long-term care facilities and one is in a retirement home.

She said future restrictions to curb transmission are unlikely, but the health unit recommends people get vaccine boosters later in the fall.

The health unit should have more information about the new booster by late September, she said, and hopes to have clinics for both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time.

"I would expect that it will be the same as you've seen in previous years for influenza and for COVID-19 in that those at greatest risk of hospitalization, those who are in hospital, long-term care homes and staff would be first in terms of eligibility," Sutcliffe said.

Stay home if you're sick

Both medical officers of health said people should look for flu and COVID-19 symptoms and stay home if they are sick. It's recommended people wear a well fitted mask if they have symptoms and must go out.

The province stopped distributing rapid antigen COVID-19 tests through pharmacies at the end of June, which makes it more difficult to get a hold of tests now, said Zimbalatti.

"However, facilities like long-term care homes and hospitals can still order these from the province while supplies last," she said.

"Some pharmacies may have remaining stock, but public health doesn't really have information on that."