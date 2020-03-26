Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by health units in northeastern Ontario.

On Wednesday evening, Public Health Sudbury & Districts say there are two new cases in its district. The Porcupine Health Unit also reported two new cases as well.

In the Sudbury area, the health unit says a confirmed case involves a man in his 20s. The other confirmed case involves a man in his 30s. The health unit says both are "close contacts of confirmed cases elsewhere in Ontario."

Both men were tested on March 21 at Health Sciences North's Assessment Centre. Afterwards, they were sent to their respective homes and remain in self-isolation.

The Porcupine Health Unit confirms one of its latest cases involves a woman in her 50s tested positive in its district "and first outside of Timmins."

The woman went to the emergency room at Lady Minto Hospital in Cochrane. She was tested and remains in hospital in stable condition.

"We believe this case is linked to both international travel and contact with another case we're investigating," Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health with the Porcupine Health Unit said.

"The COVID-19 operations team at the [health unit] is continuing to follow-up."

The Porcupine Health Unit says the other confirmed case in its area involves a woman in her 40s who travelled internationally.

She was tested in hospital and is at home recovering in self-isolation.