With the exception of one region, the seven-week shutdown ended for all of northern Ontario today.

A total of 27 health units across the province moved back to the COVID-19 response framework, which outlines restrictions in coloured categories — green through red. The lightest restrictions on businesses and gatherings are at the green stage.

The medical officer of health for the Algoma Health Unit, which just moved to the yellow zone, says public health measures like physical distancing, capacity limits and mask-wearing are still in place.

"Remember there is that requirement of physical distancing. So it's not really encouraged at this point for people to have those post-work drinks or to have a party at a restaurant," Dr. Jennifer Loo told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

"It really is meant for that business to be open, while everyone sticks to their household."

North Bay-Parry Sound will remain under the stay-at-home order until at least next Monday, due to the number of current COVID-19 cases and variants in the community.

For the Sudbury and Porcupine regions, both move into the orange level.

Sudbury's medical officer of health, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, says it's good that stores can reopen, but she still hopes people will be vigilant, particularly given the COVID variants that are circulating.

"There are requirements around screening of employees and posting signage for patrons of different stores," she said.

"I think it's very good as long as we stick to the rules around the distancing, the capacity limits, wearing of masks. [I'm] very concerned about the emergence of the variants of concern and the impact that they may have on our communities."

Over in the Temiskaming Health Unit area, low case counts have resulted in that region moving into the green zone.