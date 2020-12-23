Greater Sudbury has issued an extensive list of what's being changed to services and programs during the Ontario lockdown, starting Dec. 26.

"While it's certainly disappointing to learn that we're going into lockdown after we've all worked so hard to limit the local spread of COVID-19, we need to look at the bigger picture," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger in a release.

"It means taking it seriously and making some temporary sacrifices for the greater good – not just for our own community, but for our loved ones across Ontario."

Public Health Sudbury and Districts' medical officer of health said Greater Sudbury remains at risk as provincial numbers rise and the health care system is threatened.

"This across-the-board approach is temporary but necessary if we are to protect everyone in our community, including those most vulnerable," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe.

The following changes will be in effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26 until Jan. 9. Unless indicated in the list below, the city says other municipal services will continue to operate as normal.

Arenas

Arenas will be closed and all ice bookings and public skating programs will be cancelled during the provincial lockdown. New January dates are not being booked at this time.

User groups – staff are reviewing and adjusting ice booking contracts to reflect these cancellations and details will be emailed once changes are complete. If you paid for ice within this timeframe, a credit will be applied to your account for future bookings.

Individual/family skate – a full refund will be issued to the credit card on the account. Those who booked ice with a different method of payment (e.g. debit, cash or cheque) are asked to email icebookings@greatersudbury.ca.

All existing registrations for Parents & Tots, Adults, or All Ages Public Skating will be cancelled.

Pools and Fitness Centres

All pools and fitness centres will be closed during the provincial lockdown. Fitness memberships will be extended and punchcards will be honoured at all facilities based on the duration of the lockdown. Residents who were in a registered program can reschedule their registration or receive an account credit or refund. Facility staff will contact registrants in the coming days to discuss their options. Anyone who has not received a phone call about their program status by January 4 can email leisure.services@greatersudbury.ca.

Outdoor Leisure Activities

Outdoor rinks and skate paths are permitted to open, but ski hills will remain closed as per the provincial lockdown. Depending on weather conditions, Queen's Athletic Skating Oval and the Ramsey Lake Skating Path, which historically open between mid-January and early February, will open. Some of the City's 54 outdoor neighbourhood rinks have opened, and others will open once proper weather conditions permit ice making. Fieldhouses will remain closed. Residents should be prepared to change skates outside.

Parks, playgrounds and open spaces remain open for pass-through purposes. These areas cannot be used for team games or sports. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized. The Jim Gordon Boardwalk (Bell Park), Delki Dozzi track and Fielding Memorial Park walking loop are maintained for winter walking opportunities.

Users are reminded to maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household and wear a mask if distancing is difficult.

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres

All Libraries and Citizen Service Centres will remain open for contactless curbside pickup. All returned materials will be disinfected or quarantined for an appropriate period of time before being recirculated.

Residents who require Citizen Service Centre services can contact the facility directly to discuss options, as many services are available online or via telephone. Residents are asked to avoid all non-essential visits to Citizen Service Centres.

More information, including branch-specific hours of operation and to book materials for pickup, is available here.

Tom Davies Square

Tom Davies Square will remain open by appointment only, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Public access is limited to the main floor, including the public washrooms. Residents should avoid all non-essential visits to Tom Davies Square. Many services are available online or over the phone, and residents are asked to first contact 311 by phone or live web chat to see if there's an alternative to an in-person visit. A full list of online services can be found here.

Garbage and Recycling

The service counter at the Recycling Centre will be closed and the sale of Big Blues, kitchen collectors and backyard composters will be temporarily suspended until the provincial lockdown has been lifted.

Blue boxes and green carts can be ordered for home delivery via the Waste Wise app, online or by calling 311.

Bag tags can be ordered online or purchased at participating retail stores that remain open to the public.

Landfill sites will remain open. In order to maintain physical distancing, only four to six vehicles will be permitted onsite at a time at all sites. Residential roadside waste collection vehicles and commercial waste haulers will be provided priority access. Residents should be prepared for longer than usual wait times. The City has set up a live camera at the Sudbury landfill site so that residents can see how busy it is before they make the trip.

Animal Shelter

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter continues to accept visitors by appointment only. Please call 311 to make arrangements.

Child Care

Child care centres will remain open during the shutdown. During the period of virtual learning (Jan. 4 - 8), school-aged children cannot attend to limit exposures. The Ministry of Education will implement a targeted emergency child care program for school-aged children. Parents must contact child care operators directly to determine eligibility and availability.