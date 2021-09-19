While Sudbury has become a COVID-19 hotspot in Ontario, many Sudburians have told CBC News they are not too concerned about new outbreaks.

As of Thursday afternoon, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 211 cases in the region.

Medical officer of health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said there were seven active outbreaks in Greater Sudbury. Those included 59 cases connected with the Sudbury Jail, 21 with the homeless encampment in Memorial Park and six cases from outbreaks at two schools.

"I don't think we're in that bad of shape," said Sudburian Clark Caverly. "I think things are going along very, very well. The restaurants are wide open now. Gyms are open. A lot of stuff is wide open, but the thing is, still use caution."

Colette Paquette said she was concerned by the number of cases reported in Greater Sudbury, but said she was being careful.

"I've been tracking it, and a lot of it has to do with some specific outbreaks," she said. " So you know what, I'm being safe, I wear my mask, I go to places that check vaccination policy. I also work with the public, so I'm just following safety protocols and I'm still going out and doing things."

James Hicks said he lives in a retirement home, and had received his COVID-19 booster shot.

"I think it's disappointing that the numbers are going up, but it doesn't affect me too much," he said. "I think I keep my distance, so I don't really have any concerns at all."

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury and District)

On Thursday Studbury's medical officer of health issued a class order to slow spread of the virus in the community.

According to the class order, anyone with a confirmed case and awaiting test results or has been a close contact to someone who has tested positive for the virus must self-isolate for 10 days, or until they receive a negative COVID-19 result.

Sutcliffe said the class order is enforceable by law. People who do not comply with the order can be fined $750 on a first offence. The fine can go up to $5,000 for repeated offences.