Risk of COVID-19 transmission in Sudbury 'high', health unit says

A rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Sudbury area has pushed the district from moderate into a high risk category on the COVID-19 Risk Index.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health for Public Health Sudbury and Districts said a "rising trend" of cases, outbreaks in the per cent positive for those testing positive, as well as the number of people hospitalized with the virus triggered the step.

"What it means is that it's a signal to us of the increased risk of being infected by COVID-19 in our catchment area, and also increased risk to our capacity to respond," Sutcliffe said. "The more infections we have, the higher the risk of there being severe diseases."

According to Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's chief medical officer, the BA.5 subvariant has been rising slowly since early June, but really started to "take off" mid-month, becoming a dominant strain and now making up about 60 per cent of confirmed cases.

On Tuesday, Algoma Public Health reported that the weekly incident of new high-risk cases has increased by 70 per cent in the district.

Weekly incidence in Algoma was 55.9 per 100,000 the week of July 16, and increased to 95.2 per 100,000 for the week of July 23. There has also been an increase in hospitalizations and outbreaks in high-risk settings.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the medical officer of health with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury and Districts)

"What we are seeing in the numbers of cases or in the case rates really is the tip of the iceberg," Sutcliffe said. "Estimates are that it's multiple times more than that in terms of the virus that's circulating in our community."

"So it's a real call to arms for the prevention measures that we all know about, including making sure that your vaccinations are up to date so you can protect yourself from severe disease."

Despite the rising number of cases, and concern from epidemiologists that the seventh wave could have a disastrous effect on an already strained health-care system, Sutcliffe said she has no plan yet to enact any restrictions.

"Locally, there are no restrictions or specific measures that I am currently considering putting into place," Sutcliffe said. "People know what to do, people have the tools at what to do, and the vaccine is accessible."

"Really, it's awareness and then acting in a way that will protect yourselves, your family, your loved ones, and those who are vulnerable around you."