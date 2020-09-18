Health unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kidd Mine in Timmins
2 employees have tested positive and cases are directly related, health unit says
The Porcupine Health Unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Timmins mine after two employees tested positive.
The outbreak is at Glencore's Kidd Mine. The health unit says outbreaks are declared at workplaces if two or more employees "with a confirmed connection" test positive for COVID-19.
The health unit says it's following up with employees who may have been in close contact with these two people. All other Glencore workers are encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms. If they get sick, they should isolate themselves and contact the local assessment centre to be tested.
"We understand that news could be upsetting for all involved, especially the employees of the mine and their family members," Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health for the Porcupine Health Unit said.
"But let me assure the public we are working with Glencore and we are all committed to ensure all necessary infection prevention and control measures are ongoing to contain the spread of COVID-19."
